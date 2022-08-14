Commanders asking fans to help decide between 4 potential mascot categories

The Washington Commanders have narrowed down their new mascot to four different categories, and want input from their fans regarding which group to move ahead with.

During Washington’s 23-21 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, the team asked fans to “command the mascot” by voting for one of four themes provided on the Commanders’ website.

The choices were narrowed down to a hog, dog, historical figure or superhero.

Washington’s name change was a big story this offseason. After being referred to as the Washington Football Team for the last few seasons, a video leak prematurely revealed that their new name would be the “Commanders.”

A list of eight final name options included the Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Red Hogs, Commanders, Red Wolves, Defenders and the Washington Football Team. Red Wolves ran into some trademark issues that would have made the nickname too difficult to use.

It is unclear as to whether or not the team will actually select a theme based on which one gets the most fan votes. Perhaps a similar voting process would occur for the final list of mascot choices as well.

Fans can vote here.