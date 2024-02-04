Cowboys interviewing 2 notable ex-head coaches for DC position

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a new defensive coordinator, and they seem to be placing an emphasis on experience.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer interviewed with the Cowboys over the weekend for their DC job, according to multiple reports. Dallas has also been linked to Ron Rivera, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports says the team is planning to interview the former Washington Commanders head coach as well.

Dan Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys the last three seasons. He was recently hired as head coach of the Commanders, so it is possible he and Rivera could swap places.

Zimmer spent eight seasons as the Vikings’ head coach before he was relieved of his duties following the 2021 season. He had a career head coaching record of 72-56-1. The Vikings enjoyed their best year under Zimmer in 2017 when the team went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Zimmer previously served as defensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2000-2006. He was an offensive assistant in Dallas for several seasons before that and worked under four different head coaches.

Rivera’s last defensive coordinator job was with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2010. The team led the NFL in total defense that season, which helped Rivera generate more interest as a head coach candidate. He was then hired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.