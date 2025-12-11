TJ Watt hospitalized after issue at practice

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt is dealing with a medical issue as the team prepares for its Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers revealed in a statement on Thursday that Watt was hospitalized the day before after he experienced discomfort in his lung. Watt remained in the hospital overnight to undergo further medical evaluation.

Steelers OLB TJ Watt is at the hospital undergoing medical evaluation of his lung.



A statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/OQ8c5cJDni — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2025

Watt’s status for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins is unclear, according to the Steelers.

Watt has 53 total tackles and 7 sacks in 13 games this season. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this past offseason.

The Steelers are coming off a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens. They improved to 7-6 on the season and moved into first place in the AFC North. Watt is one of their most important players, so his status could have a major impact on Monday’s game and potentially beyond.