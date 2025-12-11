Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt hospitalized after issue at practice

TJ Watt in a shirt
Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on the field before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt is dealing with a medical issue as the team prepares for its Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers revealed in a statement on Thursday that Watt was hospitalized the day before after he experienced discomfort in his lung. Watt remained in the hospital overnight to undergo further medical evaluation.

Watt’s status for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins is unclear, according to the Steelers.

Watt has 53 total tackles and 7 sacks in 13 games this season. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year signed a three-year, $123 million extension with Pittsburgh this past offseason.

The Steelers are coming off a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens. They improved to 7-6 on the season and moved into first place in the AFC North. Watt is one of their most important players, so his status could have a major impact on Monday’s game and potentially beyond.

