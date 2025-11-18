Cowboys player deserves all the awards for his Oscar-worthy flop on ‘MNF’

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton may give Leonardo DiCaprio a run for his money with awards season just around the corner.

The Cowboys veteran showed off his acting chops late in the first half of his team’s “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Guyton and Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce provided fans with some entertainment at the two-minute warning as the two got into a post-play shoving match.

A frustrated Koonce clipped Guyton with a light closed-first blow to the helmet, which knocked the Cowboys tackle back just a bit. After thinking things through for a split second, Guyton took a dive worthy of an Oscar.

Cowboys Tyler Guyton with an OSCAR worthy performance 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7s3Jw6xiVv — NFL Drop (@TheNFLDrop) November 18, 2025

Guyton’s performance paid off, as referees flagged Koonce for unnecessary roughness. The Cowboys, however, declined the penalty and instead accepted a defensive pass interference penalty called during the same play.

It’s possible Koonce was going to get hit with a penalty regardless of Guyton’s flop. But the Cowboys veteran was not going to waste an opportunity to channel his inner Denzel Washington.

Jerry Jones was not short on entertainment during Monday’s game. Between Guyton’s dive and Quinnen Williams’ post-sack dance celebration, the Cowboys owner was all smiles.