Derek Carr is being linked to a comeback with 1 team

Derek Carr at a press conference
Derek Carr has indicated he would at least consider coming out of retirement for the right situation. Many around the league think they know precisely what that situation might look like.

Chatter around the league is linking Carr with the Minnesota Vikings. Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post said there was “a lot of talk” at the NFL Combine about how the Vikings would be a logical landing spot if Carr did launch a comeback.

Carr has said that he would be willing to consider a comeback, but only if he was fully healthy and had a chance to play for a Super Bowl contender. The Vikings went 9-8 last season, but did so with lackluster quarterback play. That might suggest to Carr that he could lift them to the playoffs and beyond. Minnesota had a strong defense in 2025, and anyone joining the team at quarterback would have Justin Jefferson to throw to.

The New Orleans Saints still control Carr’s rights, so the Vikings would have to work out a trade with them to acquire the quarterback. Presumably, that would not be too difficult if Carr stated his desire to come back.

Carr last played in 2024. He threw for 2,145 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in ten games before a shoulder injury ended his season.

