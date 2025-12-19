Seahawks LB Derick Hall suspended by NFL

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall has been suspended by the NFL for stomping on an opponent.

The NFL determined that Hall stepped on Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson during Thursday’s game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The league determined Hall committed “an act of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct” by stepping on Dotson’s ankle.

This is the play #Seahawks LB Derick Hall is getting suspended one game for, where the NFL alleges he stepped on #Rams G Kevin Dotson.



Hall is appealing the suspension:

Hall was not flagged on the play and plans to appeal the suspension, likely arguing that he was trying to step over Dotson instead of on him. Dotson was injured seriously enough that he had to be carted off the field and was seen on crutches following the game.

This is a very quick turnaround time for an NFL suspension, as it came less than 24 hours after the incident actually happened. The league obviously felt that Hall intentionally did it, and clearly wanted to handle this as quickly as possible.

If the suspension is upheld, Hall will be forced to miss Seattle’s Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. The third-year linebacker has appeared in 13 games this season and has 29 total tackles and one sack.