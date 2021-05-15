Attorney for Deshaun Watson accusers seeking settlement?

Despite statements to the contrary, it appears there may be some willingness on the part of the attorneys for Deshaun Watson’s accusers to settle the outstanding cases.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, a member of the legal team representing Watson’s accusers reached out to Watson’s legal team to discuss “working things out.” This comes despite denials from the accusers’ lead attorney, Tony Buzbee, who said there have been no attempts to settle any of the lawsuits.

Buzbee also told ESPN that he was “the only one at this firm who has the authority to discuss settlement.”

There has been increased chatter of late about a possible settlement, though Buzbee has been adamant that it’s not even being discussed. There is some belief that settlements could allow Watson to play at least part of the 2021 season, though he still faces discipline from the NFL as it conducts its own investigation.

Beyond the obvious legal ramifications, a settlement could have a significant impact on Watson’s status with the Houston Texans.