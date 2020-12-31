Deshaun Watson has hilarious reason for rocking visor in warmups

Deshaun Watson has been seen wearing a reflective visor at times during practice and pregame warmups, but the Houston Texans star removes it from his helmet for games. Now we know why.

Watson wore a reflective visor during warmups before Houston’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. A Texans coach asked him about it before kickoff, and the conversation was captured by NFL Films. Watson basically admitted he only wears the visor for photo opportunities because he likes the way it looks.

“I hate wearing the visor in a game. I just wear it for the pictures,” Watson said. “I wore it in high school because I was better than everybody.”

We don’t blame you, Deshaun. Nothing looks cooler than a reflective visor.

If you remember, Watson suffered a nasty eye injury after he was kicked in the face while throwing a touchdown pass last season. You can see the video of the play here. He initially contemplated wearing a visor to protect the injured eye, but ultimately he decided to play without it. If that wasn’t proof enough that he hates wearing visors during games, the conversation last weekend seals it.