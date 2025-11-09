Dolphins had the most embarrassing start in Week 10

A lot has gone wrong for the Miami Dolphins this season, and they managed to find a new way to embarrass themselves at the start of their Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins received the opening kickoff on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Bills kicker Matt Prater booted the ball into the end zone for a touchback, so the Dolphins’ first possession began at the 35-yard line.

On the first offensive play, Dolphins offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill committed a false start penalty. That backed Miami up five yards before their drive even began. That would have been unfortunate enough, but what happened next is something that is rarely ever seen.

The Dolphins were unable to get organized and called a timeout. They did so before a single second came off the clock in the game.

The Dolphins just opened things up with a penalty and a timeout… all before time elapsed in the game.

Three plays later, Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception on a deep pass that was intended for Jaylen Waddle.

Cole Bishop comes down with the interception for the Bills





In fairness, the Dolphins quickly settled into the game. They scored touchdowns on their second and third drives to jump out to an early 13-0 lead. Miami desperately needed that after their nightmare start.

The Dolphins were 2-7 entering Week 10. There have been questions about whether Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will keep his job through the end of the year. The chaos at the start of Sunday’s game was not a great look for McDaniel or anyone else on the team.