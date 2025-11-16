Dolphins GM job viewed as ‘exceptional’ opening

The Miami Dolphins are searching for a new general manager after they fired Chris Grier last month, and it sounds like they will have no shortage of applicants.

The Dolphins’ general manager job is viewed as an “exceptional front office opportunity” by experienced GMs, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday. The vacancy has already generated significant interest across the NFL.

Grier had been with the Dolphins organization since he was hired as a scout in 2000. The 55-year-old worked his way up in Miami and was named general manager in 2016. The Dolphins did not win a playoff game during Grier’s tenure as GM, but he held the job for nearly a decade.

While the Dolphins are having a disappointing season, it is not a surprise that their GM vacancy is viewed as a desirable job. Owner Stephen Ross is, for the most part, a hands-off owner who provides the team with resources while allowing his general manager and head coach to make football decisions. While contracts for players like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey have put the team in a bit of a financial crunch, Ross is not afraid to spend.

There is also the allure of living and working in Miami, which likely appeals to GM candidates.

Ross gave Grier nearly a decade at the helm even despite the Dolphins’ lack of postseason success. The owner has also stuck with head coach Mike McDaniel through some trying moments this season. That loyalty should go a long way for the team in its search for a new GM.