Dolphins may have already decided on Mike McDaniel’s future

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has seemingly been on the hot seat for the bulk of the season. In reality, though, he might not have much to worry about.

McDaniel is likely to be brought back in 2026, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Prospective general manager hires are also operating under the assumption that McDaniel will be retained.

“They love Mike,” a league source told Jones. “They felt like he’s had a tough hand and they want to give him a shot.”

McDaniel appears to be the one figure in Miami not being blamed for the Dolphins’ rough season. General manager Chris Grier was fired in October, while quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is being benched for the remainder of the season. That decision appears to have been made by McDaniel himself.

McDaniel’s record with Miami is very mixed. He guided the team to the playoffs in his first two seasons, but has failed to continue that success in each of the last two years. He has also drawn significant criticism from pundits, particularly when the Dolphins got off to a 2-7 start this year.

The Dolphins are going to look a lot different next season, as Tagovailoa might not be back and another star looks to be out the door too. Organizational leadership clearly trusts McDaniel to guide the franchise through that turmoil.