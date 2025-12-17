Tyreek Hill sends message after Tua Tagovailoa’s benching

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sent a pointed message after the team decided to bench quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the season.

Hill took to X to post a GIF of a man throwing up a peace sign and then disappearing after news spread that Tagovailoa was being benched. Most took this as Hill signifying that he is finished with the Dolphins as a result.

It is theoretically possible that Hill’s sentiment is directed at Tagovailoa himself. The two did seem to have some issues at the start of the season. However, Hill has been an ardent supporter of the quarterback in the past. Plus, the wide receiver realistically would not want to be part of a rebuild with a new quarterback anyway.

Hill may not have to do anything else to get his wish, as it would make sense for the Dolphins to cut him loose once the season is over. He has not played since September due to a serious knee injury that could keep him out into 2026.

The Dolphins certainly face an uncertain future now. There is a real chance they will have to essentially rebuild the offense without Hill and Tagovailoa, who have formed the core of the offense for four seasons.