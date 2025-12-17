Dolphins decide on their new starting quarterback

The Miami Dolphins are making a quarterback change, and have opted to go an interesting route with their new starter.

The Dolphins are benching Tua Tagovailoa and will start rookie Quinn Ewers against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ewers' first start comes Sunday vs. the Bengals.

The choice of Ewers to start is an intriguing one. The former Texas quarterback was a seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft and was initially the team’s third-string quarterback. He was eventually promoted to the backup role, and even got some playing time in a blowout Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had hinted fairly strongly that Tagovailoa would be benched after a poor showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. By starting Ewers ahead of Zach Wilson, the coach is likely seeing if the seventh-round pick can flash enough potential to demonstrate that he might have an NFL future.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns and a career-worst 15 interceptions this season. His long-term future with Miami is murky at best.