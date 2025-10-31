Dolphins’ Tahj Washington brutally fumbles his first-ever NFL catch

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tahj Washington turned his milestone moment into a nightmare moment during this week’s game.

The Dolphins faced off on “Thursday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens. During the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Washington caught a quick throw to the sideline from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and then attempted to cut back up the field.

Unfortunately for Washington, he ended up fumbling the ball as he was being tackled. The Ravens then recovered the fumble and thus took over possession deep in Dolphins territory.

Here is the brutal video.

Ravens defense forces a fumble deep in Dolphins territory



BALvsMIA on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/l3UfzCjWVQ — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2025

That was the first career catch in the NFL for Washington, who was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in last year’s draft (No. 241 overall) but missed his entire rookie season due to a leg injury. Thursday’s game marked just the second game of Washington’s career after he made a brief cameo in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.

Baltimore went on to capitalize after Washington’s fumble with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews. Meanwhile, Washington was not targeted by the Dolphins at all on their ensuing drive from there.

The former USC standout Washington can only go up from here. But that had to be the roughest fumble that we have seen in the NFL this season since Jayden Daniels’ a few weeks ago.