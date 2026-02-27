Eagles’ asking price for AJ Brown is revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles have not yet decided if they will trade AJ Brown this offseason. If they do, however, the wide receiver will not come cheap.

NFL executives expect Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to put a high price tag on Brown and refuse to trade the wide receiver if that price is not met. According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there is some belief that the Eagles might ask for both a first- and second-round pick in exchange for Brown.

At the very least, it is believed there is no real chance the Eagles would let Brown leave for anything less than the second-round pick the Pittsburgh Steelers gave up to acquire DK Metcalf last offseason.

Essentially, the Eagles are holding firm on Brown’s value even after a down season. He barely crossed the 1,000-yard plateau in the team’s inconsistent offense last season, but had back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023.

One thing that is not clear is what would happen if Brown pushed for a trade. In all likelihood, the Eagles would still try to move him on their terms, although there have been some indications that Brown might not be deadset on a move away from Philadelphia after all.

If Brown is dealt, there appears to be one team that he would really like to play for.