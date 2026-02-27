Larry Brown Sports

George Pickens unlikely to sign franchise tag with Cowboys

George Pickens celebrating
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have used their franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, but it does not sound like he has any intention of actually playing on it.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported from the NFL Combine Friday that it is unlikely Pickens will report to the team without a long-term contract. That means the wide receiver is not expected to sign the tag.

“I do not expect to see Pickens in the facility unless and until there is a long-term deal. Don’t expect him to sign the tag yet,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport also noted that it is not impossible that another team might come in with a big trade offer for Pickens and sign him to a long-term deal instead. That has been suggested before as well.

In other words, the Pickens situation is far from resolved, though this cannot come as a huge surprise to the Cowboys. They essentially took this step to ensure he would not hit the open market, and it gives them several months to try to work out a long-term deal with their standout wide receiver.

Pickens is coming off a breakout year in Dallas. He caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, and should command a significant salary from the Cowboys or someone else.

