Donald Trump wants new NFL stadium to be named after him

President Donald Trump is pushing to have a new NFL stadium named after him.

Trump and the White House have had communications with the Washington Commanders’ ownership group about his desire to have the team’s planned $3.7 billion stadium after him. He feels it would be appropriate in light of his role in getting construction of the stadium approved.

Members of the Commanders ownership group, led by Josh Harris, anticipate the topic being brought up when Trump attends the team’s Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The decision on what to name the stadium may not be up to the team itself. While the Commanders control the corporate naming rights to the future stadium, the actual name of the venue would likely be decided by the District of Columbia Council, which will be leasing the stadium to the franchise. The Commanders likely expect to recoup a significant sum of money by selling the naming rights at some point.

Trump previously threatened to put a restriction on the new stadium if the Commanders did not change their name back to the Redskins. There are no indications that the franchise intends to change its name, but it does not appear to have impacted the plans to build the stadium, which is projected to be ready for the 2030 season.