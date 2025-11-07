Donald Trump will attend a Week 10 NFL game

The Washington Commanders are expected to have a very high-profile guest in the house when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Week 10 game between the Lions and Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Commanders team president Mark Clouse confirmed reports on Friday that Trump will be in attendance to honor military veterans as part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” initiative.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country,” Clouse wrote in a statement. “The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday.”

Trump will be a guest of Commanders owner Josh Harris and sit in Harris’ luxury box.

The game will be the second NFL game that Trump attends this year. He attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans in February, which marked the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever been at the Super Bowl. Trump was also in attendance for a game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium last year just before the 2024 presidential election.

Trump enjoys making appearances at sporting events. He was seen supporting Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York in September.

Trump has also been openly critical of the NFL on numerous occasions. He threatened to put a “restriction” on the Commanders several months ago and recently said the NFL has turned the game into “sissy football” with one of its rule changes.