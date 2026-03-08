Eagles could consider trading star defender

The Philadelphia Eagles could consider trading one of their star defenders depending on how his contract situation plays out.

The Eagles are being forced to decide on the future of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Eagles are weighing whether to extend Carter after reaching a long-term extension with Jordan Davis.

The Eagles have fielded trade calls about Carter, though it is not clear how serious they are about actually trading him.

Carter has made two Pro Bowls and a been named a second-team All-Pro just three years into his NFL career. The Eagles undoubtedly would like to keep him, but he will be expensive, and it may be tough for them to pay both him and Davis what they are worth.

In his three NFL seasons, Carter has 13.5 sacks. He did spark some questions about his maturity last season, but there is also no question that he is one of the most talented young defensive linemen in the NFL who would be coveted by many teams.