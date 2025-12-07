Nick Sirianni making changes amid calls to fire Eagles OC Kevin Patullo

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has reportedly been “more involved” in the team’s offensive preparations this week as pressure mounts to fire offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

The Eagles OC has been under the microscope over the past few weeks as the team’s offense continues to sputter. The “Fire Kevin” chants were loud during Philly’s most recent 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Sirianni stood by Patullo after the game, stating that poor results on the field are “never about one person.” While Patullo’s job as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator remains intact, Sirianni has been “more vocal” in offensive meetings and has been presenting material alongside Patullo, per ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Patullo has reportedly continued to run the offensive meetings. However, Sirianni has been “addressing the group for longer than usual” to begin said meetings before handing the reins over to his coordinator.

With the Eagles’ offense looking lifeless 12 games into the 2025 season, it’s not surprising to learn Sirianni has started to get himself more involved in the offensive game plan.

The 2025 Eagles’ offense has looked nothing like last year’s Super Bowl-winning offense. The team’s scoring production has performed even worse over the past four weeks, with the Eagles putting up just 15.5 points per contest during that span.

Patullo will get tested again in Week 14 against an elite Los Angeles Chargers defense in a game that could decide his future with the team.