Eagles sign 5-time Pro Bowl defensive end

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they got even better by signing two veteran players this week.

The Eagles have signed five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to multiple reports. The move comes just a day after they added two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph to their roster.

Ndamukong Suh has made it clear in recent weeks the wanted to play for the #Eagles. So Philly said … uh, sure. He joins Linval Joseph and veteran DT additions this week. https://t.co/oKprytewsW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2022

Suh spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He posted his second consecutive 6-sack season in 2021 and has 112 total tackles over the last three years. The 35-year-old was very selective during free agency and likely only wanted to play for a contender, which may be why he decided to wait until now to sign with a team.

The Eagles are 8-1 and coming off their first loss. While they rank third in the NFL with just 302.4 total yards allowed per game, their run defense has not exactly been a strong suit. They rank in the bottom half of the league with 124.8 yards allowed per game on the ground. Suh should be able to help in that department.