Is this evidence of John Elway, Broncos tampering with Aaron Rodgers?

The Denver Broncos have been viewed as one of the most likely suitors for Aaron Rodgers should the Green Bay Packers decide to trade the star quarterback. John Elway would probably love to make that a reality, and it sounds like he and Rodgers have hung out at least one time in a very friendly setting this offseason.

Elway, the president of football operations for the Broncos, reportedly played golf with Rodgers in California recently. CBS 4 in Denver’s Romi Bean said on the DNVR Denver Broncos podcast this week that she confirmed with two sources that Elway and Rodgers spent time together both on and off the course.

“I know for a fact they were playing golf together in California,” Bean said, as transcribed by Egotastic Sports. “I know that has happened even though that’s tampering or whatever, but how else does John Elway woo guys but on the golf course.

“I actually have this story corroborated on two different sides which is pretty wild. One is from someone in the golf world who booked the rounds, which is verified. And the other end by chance I had a friend whose friends were playing at this club that weekend and John and Aaron came up and played poker with them, so corroborated on two sides and no one is talking about that.”

You think they talked football at all?

The Packers have reportedly been upset with other teams for tampering with Rodgers. It would be hard for the Broncos to argue that they’re not guilty of that if the golf and poker stories are true.

The Broncos passed on drafting a quarterback in the first round, and that may have been because of the Rodgers situation. We actually heard a positive report this week on where things stand between Rodgers and the Packers, but Elway is going to make sure Denver remains a part of the equation for as long as necessary.