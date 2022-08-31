Ex-Buccaneers DE Steve White dies at age 48

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Steve White has died at the age of 48.

Several of White’s former teammates paid tribute to him on social media Tuesday night. The Bucs confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that White died after a battle with cancer.

Rest in peace, Steve White 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dawDGOr53a — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 31, 2022

White, a sixth-round pick out of Tennessee in 1996, announced back in April that he had been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia for eight years. He said at the time that he needed a bone marrow transplant.

Hall of Famer and Bucs legend Warren Sapp was among those who reacted to the news.

RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!! #SmartToughAndGreatMan #DLine pic.twitter.com/8XWISRONbA — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) August 31, 2022

White spent seven seasons in the NFL, the bulk of which came in Tampa Bay from 1996-2001. He had 119 career tackles and 11.5 sacks. The highlight of his career came in a 1999 NFC Divisional Round playoff win over Washington, when White had two sacks and a forced fumble to go along with seven tackles.