Tom Brady cracks a Bill Belichick joke during his commencement speech

Tom Brady was the commencement speaker at Georgetown University on Sunday, and he managed to work a fun shot at Bill Belichick into his speech.

Brady addressed Georgetown graduates and urged them to take risks and work with people who push them hard, even if they might not necessarily like it.

“I want you to challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable and people who push you to be your very best, even if one of those people is a cranky old coach who cuts the sleeves off his sweatshirt and screams at you all day, ‘Do your job,'” Brady said.

NFL legend Tom Brady cracks a joke about his former Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick, while giving the commencement address at Georgetown University.



"Challenge yourself with ideas that are uncomfortable and people who push you to be your very best, even if one of those… pic.twitter.com/pnDaN6G48K — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2026

Brady and Belichick have not always been on the best of terms, but any tension between them has eased up since Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 season. It has reached the point where Brady can comfortably joke about his former coach, and he has not hesitated to do just that.

Brady’s words are certainly valuable. Still, it would be something if any Georgetown grads are as fixated on the little things as he was as a player.