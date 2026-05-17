Deion Sanders responds to Shilo Sanders’ disrespectful shot at a Browns reporter

Deion Sanders has finally spoken out about the controversial remark made by his son, Shilo, targeted at Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

It can be recalled that Shilo came to the defense of his brother, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders , after Cabot shared her observation that Deshaun Watson appeared to be leading the QB competition in Cleveland.

While it was understandable for Shilo to stand up for his brother, he got himself at the center of fans’ crosshairs when he told Cabot to “make me a sandwich.”

In a recent appearance on “The Barbershop” with Garrett Bush, the Sanders patriarch shared his thoughts on the situation Shilo found himself in.

“We don’t talk about nobody,” Deion Sanders said. “We don’t do nothing to nobody. I know Shilo had a little altercation that he spoke up for his brother. You’ve got to understand, man, that’s his brother.”

And God bless Mary Kay’s soul, that’s his brother. “I mean, she said something, he said something, like media is different today. I know a lot of people don’t respect the old school. I do, because I grew up in that era that we didn’t have a say so. . . . But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that.”

Deion simply wants everyone to understand where Shilo was coming from. At the same time, Shilo could have also used better words to express his thoughts.

This is perhaps a learning lesson for Shilo, who was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the start of the 2025 season.

H/T Pro Football Talk