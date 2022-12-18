Falcons DC Dean Pees released from hospital following pregame collision

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital prior to the team’s game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but fortunately he did not have to stay there very long.

Pees was involved in an on-field collision at the Caesars Superdome. Reporters who were in attendance said a Saints player who was fielding punts ran into the 73-year-old coach. The Falcons announced in a statement prior to kickoff that Pees was taken to a New Orleans hospital but was “stable, alert and responsive.”

During the second half of the game, the Falcons issued an update saying Pees was treated and released from the hospital. He was cleared to rejoin the team and fly back to Atlanta.

Pees is in his second season as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator. He served in the same role with the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots prior to taking the Atlanta job. He has been a part of two Super Bowl champion teams.