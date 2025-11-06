Ex-Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested on domestic violence charge

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department told NBC4 in L.A. that Anderson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at a home in the San Fernando Valley. Officers responded to a call at the home at around 11 a.m. and determined that Anderson had been involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. Anderson has been accused of strangling the victim, who declined medical treatment.

Anderson remained in custody as of Thursday morning on $50,000 bond.

Anderson played for the Falcons from 1994-2001. He had four seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing. Anderson’s best year was in 1998, when he rushed for 1,846 yards and 14 touchdowns and received his lone Pro Bowl nod. He was also named a First-team All-Pro that year.

The 53-year-old Anderson has been in trouble with the law on numerous occasions since he last played in the NFL. He was arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession in 2009 and for driving while under the influence in 2012. In a 2016 incident, Anderson was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself at a gas station. Then in 2018, Anderson was arrested after he refused to pay a limo driver while intoxicated.