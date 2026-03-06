Geno Smith has been linked to a surprising team

Geno Smith may wind up with a familiar team after his release from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith is one of the two most likely free agent outcomes for the New York Jets, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is also seen as a potential target.

Smith would appeal to the Jets for multiple reasons. He has a relatively recent history of success and would also cost the Jets next to nothing once the Raiders release him. He fits the sort of bridge quarterback the Jets would likely pursue, and they would not have to give up much of anything to get him. They will probably have to fend off some other interested teams, though.

Of course, Smith was drafted by the Jets and spent two full seasons starting for them. He was largely unsuccessful and his tenure is remembered by many for an infamous incident in the locker room, but virtually everyone who was around the team during his first stint there is gone now.

Smith threw for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 games last season with the Raiders.