Giants WR had funny comment about trade rumors

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a funny comment about a trade rumor involving him.

On Monday, a report said that the Giants were receiving trade inquiries about Slayton.

Tuesday was roster cut down day in the NFL, and Slayton was neither cut nor traded. But he did say that he would have understood the Giants trading him had they been offered … Aaron Donald.

“If the Rams call them and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton,’ I’d make that trade, too,'” Slayton said Tuesday, via the New York Post’s Mark Cannizzaro.

Slayton has a good attitude about things and seems to understand the business.

The 25-year-old receiver is entering his fourth season with the Giants after being a 5th-round pick in 2019. Slayton had a breakout rookie season with 48 catches for 740 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had 50 catches for 751 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2020, but then last season was a big dropoff. Slayton had 26 catches for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games in 2021.

The Giants’ new coaching staff and front office do not appear to have as much interest in Slayton as the last group.