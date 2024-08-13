 Skip to main content
Giants get good news on rookie RB’s leg injury

August 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
A close-up of a New York Giants helmet

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants can breathe a little easier after getting some positive injury news regarding Tyrone Tracy.

Tracy had his leg placed in an air cast and was taken off the Giants’ practice field in a cart on Tuesday after suffering a leg injury during a kickoff return.

Despite the initial scare, the good news is Tracy has a low ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

Tracy was also already back in team meetings later in the day on Tuesday.

Tracy was a 5th-round pick by the Giants this year out of Purdue. The 24-year-old had 716 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers. Tracy began his college career in 2018 with Iowa before transfering to Purdue for the last two seasons.

Tyrone Tracy
