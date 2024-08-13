Giants get good news on rookie RB’s leg injury

The New York Giants can breathe a little easier after getting some positive injury news regarding Tyrone Tracy.

Tracy had his leg placed in an air cast and was taken off the Giants’ practice field in a cart on Tuesday after suffering a leg injury during a kickoff return.

Rookie RB Tyrone Tracy just went down untouched on a kickoff return. Cart is out and they are putting on an air cast. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 13, 2024

Despite the initial scare, the good news is Tracy has a low ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week.

#Giants rookie RB Tyrone Tracy, who is primed to get significant playing time in the backfield and was carted off the field on Tuesday, was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, sources say. Much better than anticipated. He’s in a boot and is week-to-week. But not long-term. pic.twitter.com/eJkF9kVhvv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

Tracy was also already back in team meetings later in the day on Tuesday.

Tracy was a 5th-round pick by the Giants this year out of Purdue. The 24-year-old had 716 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers. Tracy began his college career in 2018 with Iowa before transfering to Purdue for the last two seasons.