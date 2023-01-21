Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game

The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel.

The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.

The Giants team hotel in Center City has no water, per sources (and as @LicensePlateGuy said). Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it. #giants #eagles — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2023

Thankfully, the issue was fixed quickly, according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports.

The Watergate crisis has ended. The Giants now have water in their team hotel again.🚿 So they will smell fresh when they take the field in a few hours. Probably. https://t.co/fty7GynGuS — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 21, 2023

The Giants do not play until 8:15 p.m., so they will at least have ample time to get themselves ready. The Giants are already clear underdogs, so while this may be fairly minor, it can’t help.

On the bright side, there are no reports of Eagles fans pulling any moves outside of the hotel. One would not put it past them, though.