Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that.

As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Payton’s salary is expected to be somewhere in the $17-20 million range over five years, though the details of the deal are still being finalized.

NFL coach salaries are not all known, but Sportico recently estimated that Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in the league with a $20 million annual salary from the New England Patriots. Coaches also have sources of income that do not come directly from the team, as there is no salary cap for coaches like there is with players.

The Broncos have obviously made a massive investment in Payton. In addition to paying him around $20 million per year, they also had to surrender draft capital to acquire him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

There has been talk that Payton was Denver’s second choice. If that is true, the compensation likely has a lot to do with it.

