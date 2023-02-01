 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 1, 2023

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

February 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Sean Payton looks ahead

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that.

As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Payton’s salary is expected to be somewhere in the $17-20 million range over five years, though the details of the deal are still being finalized.

NFL coach salaries are not all known, but Sportico recently estimated that Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in the league with a $20 million annual salary from the New England Patriots. Coaches also have sources of income that do not come directly from the team, as there is no salary cap for coaches like there is with players.

The Broncos have obviously made a massive investment in Payton. In addition to paying him around $20 million per year, they also had to surrender draft capital to acquire him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

There has been talk that Payton was Denver’s second choice. If that is true, the compensation likely has a lot to do with it.

H/T Pro Football Talk

Article Tags

Denver BroncosSean Payton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus