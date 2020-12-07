Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz? Here is what Doug Pederson had to say

Jalen Hurts saw some playing time for the second consecutive game and even gave his Philadelphia Eagles a brief spark on Sunday. So with Carson Wentz still struggling, who will the Eagles use at quarterback moving forward? That is a question many are wondering.

Doug Pederson was asked that very question after Philly lost 30-16 to the Green Bay Packers. Unsurprisingly, the head coach didn’t share much.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson won’t say who his starting QB next week will be. On Jalen Hurts, “We needed a spark in this game to try to get some things going.” Pederson will consider everything “before anything is decided.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2020

Wentz has not been giving the Eagles a chance to win, which is why Philly has eased Hurts into games. But is Hurts able to do better? He threw one touchdown pass on a fourth down play, but he was only 5/12 and had an interception.

Neither of Philly’s quarterback options right now seem to be very good. But Wentz hasn’t been doing enough, and that may be all the reason to switch to Hurts.