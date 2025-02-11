Jalen Hurts had a blast at Disney World after Super Bowl win

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had to take a quick detour before his team’s championship parade to celebrate winning Super Bowl 59.

Instead of returning to Philly or paying a visit to his hometown of Houston, Hurts was spotted at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The Eagles star was seen practicing his hand waving atop a Disney-themed parade float alongside Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy.

Jalen Hurts at Disney World with about 10,000 Eagles fans at least. Maybe one day I’ll be able to see my Jets in the Super Bowl #Eagles #EaglesNation #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ybhJBLpfuQ — Frank from Florida (@RealFrankFromFL) February 10, 2025

Eagles fans seemed to travel well as thousands gathered to cheer on the Super Bowl MVP.

That’s our FRANCHISE QB leading an E-A-G-L-E-S chant in Disney world😭 Jalen Hurts really is everything Philly needed#SuperBowlLIX #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vsgnzriwk6 — Eagles Ed (@EdFromDelco) February 10, 2025

Hurts did more than just smile and wave. The Eagles QB also enjoyed some of the rides with his fiancée Bry Burrows.

Super Bowl Champion and MVP Jalen Hurts and his fiancée riding a roller coaster at Disney World. 🎢 🦅pic.twitter.com/C8qWKEBuPV — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 10, 2025

Hurts was able to silence plenty of his doubters with his huge performance during Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts went 17/22 for 221 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception in the 40-22 Eagles win. The 26-year-old also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Hurts earned the right to join the long list of Super Bowl-winning QBs who have gotten paid to enjoy Disney World after winning it all.