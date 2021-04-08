 Skip to main content
Tom Brady cracked hilarious joke after visiting Disney World

April 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady Bucs

Tom Brady cracked a hilarious joke on Twitter after making a visit to Disney World.

Brady recently went to Disney World as part of an advertising campaign following Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win. Disney World shared a tweet on Monday of Brady’s visit and included a few photos of him in the new Star Wars land.

Brady responded to the tweet, joking that he keeps playing “for the free trips to Disney World.”

It’s not even free; Brady is likely getting paid to go. But that’s how it works — the more famous you are and the more money you have, oftentimes the more likely you are to receive free stuff.

But everyone knows how hard-working and driven Brady is to win, which makes the tweet so great. Disney World better come out with some new rides to keep Brady motivated!

This was a nice redemption for Brady, who bombed with his April Fools’ joke.

