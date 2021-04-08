Tom Brady cracked hilarious joke after visiting Disney World

Tom Brady cracked a hilarious joke on Twitter after making a visit to Disney World.

Brady recently went to Disney World as part of an advertising campaign following Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win. Disney World shared a tweet on Monday of Brady’s visit and included a few photos of him in the new Star Wars land.

Brady responded to the tweet, joking that he keeps playing “for the free trips to Disney World.”

I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World… https://t.co/PzwWAmFWla — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 6, 2021

It’s not even free; Brady is likely getting paid to go. But that’s how it works — the more famous you are and the more money you have, oftentimes the more likely you are to receive free stuff.

But everyone knows how hard-working and driven Brady is to win, which makes the tweet so great. Disney World better come out with some new rides to keep Brady motivated!

This was a nice redemption for Brady, who bombed with his April Fools’ joke.