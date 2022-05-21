 Skip to main content
James Bradberry shares why he signed with Eagles

May 20, 2022
by Alex Evans
James Bradberry looking down

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants released cornerback James Bradberry last week after not being able to trade him, and it didn’t take him too long to find a home.

Bradberry signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this week. And now we know why.

In an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark on Wednesday, Bradberry cited the team’s defensive scheme and personnel as major factors in his decision to sign with the Eagles.

“I looked at the overall scheme, and I think it fit my ability the best,” Bradberry said. “I saw the guys that they put with the D-line, and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the D-line.”

The Eagles should have one of the stingier defenses in the NFC, led by defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Derek Barnett and Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

Bradberry was also asked about his feelings on teaming up with Slay.

“I know he has great ability, and I feel like we’re going to compliment each other well,” Bradberry said.

Bradberry played with the Giants for two seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020 with three interceptions and 54 total tackles.

The 28-year-old will have to wait a while to face his former team, however, as the Eagles and Giants don’t square off until December 11.

