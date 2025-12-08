Larry Brown Sports

2-time Super Bowl champion makes unexpected NFL comeback

Jason Pierre-Paul without a helmet
Sep 16, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not playing in an NFL game for two years, Jason Pierre-Paul is making a comeback.

Pierre-Paul is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a workout on Monday. Pierre-Paul will initially join the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Pierre-Paul had indicated during the offseason that he wanted to make a comeback, but after months of receiving no interest, it seemed to be out of the question. Evidently, his tryout was impressive enough that the Bucs are willing to give him a shot. His stint with the Bucs from 2018 to 2021 probably helped, too.

Tampa Bay is still in the heat of the playoff race, and may be facing injury issues in their pass rush. Haason Reddick left Sunday’s game with an injury, and their 32 team sacks put them squarely near the middle in leaguewide rankings.

Pierre-Paul last played in 2023, when he appeared in three games for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. He has not played a meaningful amount of snaps since 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, when he had three sacks in 14 games.

