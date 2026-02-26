Robert Saleh turns heads with his wild response to having 8 kids

Robert Saleh is a busy man, on and off the field. Aside from his football duties, he’s also taking care of a big family.

The Tennessee Titans head coach has eight kids with his wife, Sanaa, which sounds like he’s not getting plenty of rest, even with the league in the offseason.

Nevertheless, Saleh is genuinely happy about being a father to a bunch.

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 47-year-old Saleh even had a hilarious take about having that many children with his wife, which caught McAfee off guard.

“She gets me when I’m sleeping,” Saleh responded without missing a beat when asked if he’s “still going,” even with eight kids already.

The interest people have in Saleh’s large family really took off during his introductory press conference in January. While being introduced as Tennessee’s new head coach, Saleh and his family stole the show, mainly because of their size.

Saleh’s kids could also serve as a barometer for the Titans’ success in 2026. If Tennessee wins more games in 2026 than Saleh has offspring, it could be considered a success, especially since the Titans last won at least eight games in 2021, when they went 12-5 and made the NFL playoffs.