Titans agree to a trade with Jets ahead of free agency

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is already bringing in one of his former players.

On Thursday, the Titans and New York Jets agreed to a one-for-one trade. The deal will send defensive end Jermaine Johnson to the Titans in exchange for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Saleh was the Jets’ head coach when Johnson was selected 26th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Trade! The Titans have agreed to send NT T’Vondre Sweat to the Jets for DE Jermaine Johnson, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 26, 2026

The trade can’t be officially completed until March 11, when the new league year begins.

The Titans have some new faces on the coaching staff, with Saleh being hired as the head coach and ex-New York Giants HC Brian Daboll joining as the offensive coordinator.

Saleh was the Jets coach from 2021, but he was fired after just five games in 2024 due to a 20-36 record.

Johnson admitted he was “sick” after seeing Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams get traded this past season in what was another losing year for the Jets.

In his career, Johnson has 131 total tackles with 13 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception, but he is in the final season of his rookie deal.

As for the Jets, they land Sweat, who was selected with the 38th overall pick in 2024 and has recorded 85 total tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble in 29 games.

The move hints that the Jets will select an edge rusher with the second overall pick in this draft, which could mean Texas Tech’s David Bailey or Ohio State’s Arvell Reese.