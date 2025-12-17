Giants make a decision on kicker Younghoe Koo after blunder

Younghoe Koo did not even make it three weeks after his “Monday Night Football” foul-up.

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they have decided to waive the veteran kicker Koo. New York has claimed linebacker Caleb Murphy off waivers from the New England Patriots, and they are thus parting ways with Koo to make room for Murphy on their roster.

Koo, the 30-year-old former Pro Bowler, signed with the Giants’ practice squad in September and became their No. 1 kicker by Week 10 after an injury to starter Graham Gano. But Koo had an all-time blooper in Week 13 against the New England Patriots when he humiliatingly missed the football entirely on a field goal attempt and instead ended up slamming his foot into the turf (see the video here).

After that game, Koo offered an extremely lame excuse for his awful whiff. Now the Giants, who have long been eliminated from the playoff race at a fetid 2-12, are moving on from Koo. That now puts undrafted rookie Ben Sauls in line to finish out the year as the team’s starting placekicker.

Koo finishes his Giants tenure having gone 4/6 (66.7 percent) on field goals and 11/12 (91.7 percent) on extra points through five total games. He also missed two field goals on Sunday in a 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, which may have really sealed Koo’s fate.

Interestingly enough, Koo’s doozy against the Patriots didn’t actually count as a field goal attempt since he missed the ball altogether. But just 15 days after that gaffe, Koo now finds himself off the Giants’ roster entirely.