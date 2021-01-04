Jets officially fire Adam Gase as head coach

As expected, Adam Gase is already out as head coach of the New York Jets.

The organization announced in a statement that Gase has been fired after two seasons as coach of the Jets. Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says in the statement that “it is obvious we have not been good enough” and pledges to “continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of.”

Gase’s firing has been coming for a while. It probably would have happened sooner if not for a surprising two-game winning streak late in the season. He went just 9-23 in two seasons as head coach, and even the results in 2019 were a bit of a mirage as they started 1-7 before winning six of their last eight.

Gase is still regarded as a strong offensive mind among many within the game. In fact, he may have a prestigious landing spot waiting for him now that he’s leaving New York.