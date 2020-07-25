Report: Jets still have no plans to trade Jamal Adams despite latest controversy

Jamal Adams is still trying to force his way out of New York, and the Jets still aren’t blinking.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, a Jets source said Adams’ latest outburst aimed at coach Adam Gase and GM Joe Douglas is not going to change the organization’s stance on trading the safety. The Jets would have to be “blown away” to trade Adams and are adamant about not putting him on the market.

Costello’s source also disputed Adams’ assertion and the New York Daily News’ report that Douglas promised to offer Adams a contract extension after the 2019 season. In this report, Douglas agreed to present Adams’ request to ownership, and the organization decided to focus on free agency. After that, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Jets’ thinking on handing out potential long-term contracts, and nothing got done.

In other words, Adams publicly blasting Gase and Douglas may generate headlines, but it’s not going to get him traded. Fundamentally, he has little leverage, and his only real play is to make himself such a headache that the Jets decide they’re better off without him. The organization has not reached that point yet, nor do they seem all that close. They don’t really have any reason to be, especially with Adams planning to report to training camp on time.