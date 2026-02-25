Mike Vrabel’s comment about a blockbuster trade will excite Patriots fans

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is not exactly lowering expectations for the team’s offseason.

Vrabel was specifically asked about a potential trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown on Wednesday. While he largely dodged the question, he made it clear that the Patriots were eager to improve their roster by any means possible.

“Well, I think that we’ll look at everything that we can possibly look at to add to our roster. There’s a lot of things that go into trades. There’s a lot of back and forth,” Vrabel said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Vrabel coached Brown when the two were together on the Tennessee Titans. The coach recently said he still has a strong relationship with Brown and that the two still trade texts, though it apparently was not always that way.

Mike Vrabel was asked about his existing relationship with A.J. Brown, who the Patriots coach drafted when he was with the Titans. The #Eagles WR recently spoke about his bond with Vrabel on the Julian Edelman-Rob Gronkowski podcast.



The Patriots, for reasons other than the… pic.twitter.com/tVgIcelwK5 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 25, 2026

Brown’s name has come up consistently in trade rumors since before the season ended amid speculation about his displeasure with the Eagles’ offense. While he has been cordial toward the team this offseason, he has still dropped some hints about perhaps wanting to be dealt to New England.

Brown, 28, caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns last season despite what was viewed as a down year. He would be a clear No. 1 receiver for the Patriots and would be coached by someone he has been successful with before.