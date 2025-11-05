Former Jets QB reveals insensitive comments he heard from team owner Woody Johnson

Former New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis recently shared his unsavory experience with the team’s owner, Woody Johnson.

The 78-year-old billionaire made headlines last month when he publicly called out Justin Fields over the Jets’ 0-7 start to the season. While Johnson was not the only one reportedly unhappy with Fields within the Jets’ organization, not every owner is as comfortable throwing their star athletes under the bus like that.

Travis shared his own experience with Johnson during a recent episode of his “Travis Take Two” podcast. The Florida State product, who announced his retirement earlier this year due to injury, did not appreciate some “slick” comments Johnson made about the QB’s rehab progress.

“I gotta tell you, that guy, no disrespect, but there were things said to me, not obviously to that point because I never got on the field to play, but about my leg,” the former Jets draftee said, via ClutchPoints’ Abdullah Imran. “Like, just slick comments, I don’t know if he was trying to be slick about it.

“You know how some older people, they just say whatever comes to their mind, and it kind of made me feel a certain type of way. ‘You ever gonna get healthy?’ And I’m just like, ‘Damn.’ Not like, ‘How you feeling?’ Never that, it was always comments like that. It kind of upset me, but kind of rolled over my head.”

Travis suffered a devastating leg injury during his senior year with the Seminoles in 2023. The Jets took a chance on Travis with a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was never able to take the field as a pro.

A month before Travis’ retirement announcement, his agent claimed the Jets had put pressure on Jordan to speed up his recovery progress. The rushed rehab allegedly led to an eventual injury setback that pushed Travis to hang up his cleats for good.

