Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss

The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game.

The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin reported after the game that a Jets player said he couldn’t believe they had lost to the Pats.

Unnamed Jets player: “Man, I can’t believe we lost to the *Patriots*” — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 20, 2022

Rather than be surprised about whom they lost to, the Jets should be more disappointed with just how poorly they played. They gained just 103 yards in the game, which is a losing recipe.

The Jets had been winning games despite their offense. Finally, their lack of production caught up to them, although Zach Wilson doesn’t want to hear it.