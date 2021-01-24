Joe Buck sets record straight on Tom Brady and Bruce Arians relationship

Joe Buck on Sunday set the record straight about the relationship between Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.

Early in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buck talked about Brady and Arians.

“No matter what the early returns were on how these two were coming together at the beginning of the year, I can tell you Tom Brady loves playing for Bruce Arians,” Buck said.

The comments were significant because of how things were between the men earlier this season.

Brady is in his first season playing for Tampa Bay. It’s his first time playing for a head coach in the NFL other than Bill Belichick. Arians was critical of Brady at times early in the season. There was even talk from many corners that Arians wasn’t the right coach for Brady nor was he using the veteran quarterback properly.

But now that the team is in the NFC Championship, it’s easy to forget all that chatter from early in the season. And you can probably figure that Buck’s comments came from a conversation he and Troy Aikman had with Brady leading up to the game.

