Joe Burrow had an unbelievable Joker costume for Halloween

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow has apparently changed his stance on Halloween.

Burrow dressed as “The Joker” for Halloween this year, and the costume was one of the best you will ever see. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback shared some photos on social media and sarcastically wrote in the caption that he did his own makeup.

The costume was so good that it looked like Burrow walked right off of a Hollywood movie set.

Burrow’s costume was particularly noteworthy because of the previous thoughts he shared about Halloween. When a reporter asked Burrow about Halloween last year, the star quarterback essentially poked fun at the idea of dressing up.

With Burrow sidelined because of a foot injury, perhaps his view on Halloween was a bit different this year. Either way, he knocked his costume out of the park.

