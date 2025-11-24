Joe Burrow had the perfect way of confirming his return

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to play Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, and he had the perfect way of confirming it.

Burrow posted a picture of himself wearing a LeBron James jersey to his Instagram story. The photo was accompanied by a simple caption: “He’s back.”

Burrow was pushing to play last Sunday, but the Bengals opted to play it safe and held him out for another week. The Bengals are 3-8, but there was no chance they weren’t going to hold Burrow back any longer.

Despite their poor record, the Bengals are not completely out of the AFC North race, with the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers both 6-5. Cincinnati still has two games left against Baltimore down the stretch.

Burrow only played in the first two games of the season before being sidelined by a toe injury. His presence might not do much to help the Bengals’ ailing defense, but should at least give the team’s morale a boost as they head into a very big game.