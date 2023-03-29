 Skip to main content
Giants owner finds one NFL rule proposal ‘abusive’ to fans

March 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
John Mara at the podium

Dec 29, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants president and chief executive officer John Mara holds a press conference introducing New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman (not pictured) at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants owner John Mara is vehemently opposed to one change the NFL’s owners are proposing.

NFL owners would like to make “Thursday Night Football” games subject to flex scheduling the way “Sunday Night Football” is. This possibility would allow the league to swap out less exciting matchups on Thursday nights to more enticing ones.

Though that sounds good on paper, Mara takes issue with it. He believes the possibility would be “really inconsiderate” to the team’s ticket holders.

“To flex a game back to Thursday night to me is just abusive, and I’m adamantly opposed to it,” Mara said Tuesday.

For now, the proposal to make Thursday night games subject to flex scheduling has been tabled until May.

The NFL needs 24 owners in favor of the measure for it to go forward. According to Albert Breer, 22 owners are in favor but two abstained. Eight owners, including Mara, are opposed.

John MaraNew York Giants
