Justin Fields almost cried after Jets’ first win

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was rewarded after a difficult week with his first win of the season.

Fields led the Jets to a 39-38 comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Oh. He was visibly emotional after the game, and admitted that he had been “about to start crying” on the field because he had been so desperate for a victory.

“I was damn near about to start crying. Not because we won, but just because of the goodness of God and how everything works for the greater good,” Fields said. “This week I found myself in my closet crying on the ground laying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles. I felt like I was built to handle that, and I was put in place to handle this situation. In that moment, when I was talking to my best friend about how hard it was … I was just praying over and over and over again, just one. Just one win.”

Fields likely would have been benched for this game if not for an injury to backup Tyrod Taylor, leaving the Jets no choice but to keep him in the lineup. Things got to the point where owner Woody Johnson publicly threw Fields under the bus and blamed him for the team’s winless record.

On Sunday, Fields shrugged off the critics and went 21/32 for 244 yards with a touchdown. It remains to be seen if the performance earned him another start, but either way, it clearly came as a massive relief.